OSSC CGL 2024 final answer key for prelims out at ossc.gov.in, result next

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 31, 2024 10:00 AM IST

OSSC CGL prelims final answer key 2024: Candidates can download the OSSC CGL prelims final answer key from the commission's website, ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CGL prelims final answer key 2024: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released final answer keys for the preliminary examination for recruitment to various posts under the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Exam (CGLRE 2024). Candidates can download the OSSC CGL prelims final answer key from the commission's website, ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CGL 2024 final answer key for prelims released at ossc.gov.in (HT file)
OSSC CGL 2024 final answer key for prelims released at ossc.gov.in (HT file)

The commission said the download link for the final answer key is available under the candidate login.

OSSC CGL prelims final answer key 2024: Direct link

How to download OSSC CGL prelims final answer key 2024

  1. Go to ossc.gov.in
  2. Go to candidate login
  3. Enter your credentials and login to your account
  4. Open the final answer key download link
  5. Check and download the final answer key.

The exam was held on October 30 in OMR mode in all 30 districts of the state.

There were 150 questions in the OSSC CGL prelims exam, each carrying 1 mark. There is a negative marking in the examination. For each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

The duration of the prelims examination was two and a half hours or 150 minutes.

Also read: OSSC CHSL 2024 mains revised final answer key: Last day to download today, direct link here

Candidates were instructed to fill the OMR sheet only using blue or black ballpoint pen. OMR sheets that are missing the roll number of the candidate and other information will not be evaluated.

If a candidate is found to have engaged in malpractices or misconduct at any stage, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled, and they will be debarred from the Commission's examinations for a specified period or permanently.

Through OSSC CGL 2024, the commission will fill 586 vacancies in various departments of the Odisha government.

For further information regarding the CGL prelims examination and result, candidates visit the commission's official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
