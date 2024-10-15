OSSC CGL Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets released at ossc.gov.in, steps to check

OSSC CGL Admit Card: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released admit cards for the Combined Graduate-Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) prelims. Candidates can download the OSSC CGL prelims admit cards from the commission's official website, ossc.gov.in. OSSC CGL Prelims admit card 2024 live updates OSSC CGL Admit Card 2024: Prelims admit cards released (ossc.gov.in, screenshot)

To download the OSSC CGL prelims admit card, they will be required to use the following login credentials:

Registered username/mobile number/email

Password

OSSC CGL Prelims admit card: Direct link

How to download OSSC CGL Prelims admit card

Go to the commission's official website, ossc.gov.in. Open the CGLRE prelims admit card download link given on the home page. Provide your login credentials. Check and download the OSSC admit card.

The preliminary round of the recruitment examination is scheduled for Sunday, October 20. The test will be held in a single sitting in all districts of the state.

On admit cards, candidates will get to know the address of the exam centre, reporting time, roll number, etc. The document will also contain exam day guidelines.

If there is any error in the personal details given on the admit card such as name, photo and signature, candidates should immediately contact the board and report the issue.

The exam will be held offline, using OMR sheets.

The duration of the test will be 150 minutes. There will be 150 questions for 150 marks (1 mark per question)/

The OSSC CGL prelims will have negative marks. For each incorrect/wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Through OSSC CGL 2024, the commission will fill 586 vacancies.

For further information, candidates can visit the commission's official website.