OSSC CHSL 2024 mains revised final answer key: Last day to download today, direct link here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission will be closing the window to download the OSSC CHSL revised answer key 2024 on Monday, October 28. Candidates who took examination can download the revised answer key from the official website at ossc.gov.in. OSSC CHSL 2024 mains revised final answer key: Last day to download today.

To download the answer key, candidates will need to key in their application number and password as login credentials.

Notably, the commission conducted the mains examination for the junior fisheries technical assistant position was conducted on September 13, 2024, and for the Amin and Ayush assistant posts, the exam was held on September 14, 2024 in Bhubaneswar.

On the first day, the examination took place in a single shift from 2:30 pm to 4 pm, and on the second day, the exams were conducted in two shifts - from 11 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

The commission released the prelims answer key on October 21, 2024, and candidates could raise objections till October 24, 2024.

OSSC CHSL 2024: How to download revised answer key

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the OSSC CHSL Revised Answer Key 2024 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The revised answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.