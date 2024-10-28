UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2024: Apply for 5272 female health worker posts from today at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will begin the online application process for ‘Female Health Worker’ vacancies today, October 28. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms up to November 27 at upsssc.gov.in. Application forms can be edited up to December 4. UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2024: Apply for 5272 female health worker posts from today

This recruitment drive will fill 5272 female health worker vacancies in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

Shortlisting of candidates for this recruitment drive will be based on the candidates' performance in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2023). Therefore, only those candidates who appeared for the UPSSSC PET 2023 and have received scorecards can apply for the female health worker vacancies.

In addition, candidates also need to pass the Intermediate or Class 12 final examination from a recognised board.

They are also required to have completed an one year six month or two years ANM training course.

Preference in recruitment will be given to candidates who have completed two years of service in Uttar Pradesh and those who have an NCC ‘B’ certification.

UPSSSC ANM Recruitment 2024: How to apply for female health worker vacancies

Visit the commission's website, upsssc.gov.in. Log in to your account using PET 2023 credentials. Select the name of the recruitment examination and then on the application link. Provide the requested details and upload the supporting documents. Make payment of the application fee. Review the details you have entered. Submit the form. Check and download the confirmation page and save a copy for future use.

The commission will hold a written examination to select candidates, dates for which will be announced later.

Candidates equal to 15 times the number of notified vacancies will be shortlisted for the written test based on PET 2023 scores, the commission said.

For further details, check the notification here.