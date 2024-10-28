BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Answer Key released at secondary.biharoardonline.com, check via direct link

The Bihar School Education Board has released the BSEB Class 6 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya entrance exam answer key. Students who appeared in the examination can download the answer key from the official website at secondary.biharoardonline.com. BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Answer Key has been published at secondary.biharoardonline.com. The direct link to check is given here,

To download the answer key, students will need to key in the registered mobile number and password.

After downloading the results, students who want to raise grievances can submit the same from Monday, October 28 to November 1, 2024.

Notably, the entrance examination was conducted on October 18 in a single shift. The duration of the test was 2 hours and 30 minutes, from 1 pm to 3:30 pm.

The hall tickets for the examination were released on October 7, 2024.

In 2023, the preliminary entrance test for the residential school was held on October 12, wherein a total of 600 boys and 600 girls qualified in the SAV Class 6 prelims entrance test and became eligible to appear for the Mains examination. The SAV Class 6 Mains examination was held on December 20 in two shifts.

In the first shift, candidates attempted questions on Maths (100 marks) and Mental Ability (50 marks). Whereas in the second shift, students attempted questions from Hindi (40 marks), English (40 marks), Science (40 marks) and Social Science (30 marks).

BSEB SAV Class 6 Answer Key: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Go to the log-in section and enter your credentials (registered mobile number and password)

Check the BSEB SAV Class 6 answer key

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.