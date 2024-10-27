Menu Explore
15-year-old girl ‘sexually harassed’ by juvenile schoolmates in UP, victim allegedly escaped murder bid

PTI | , Muzaffarnagar
Oct 27, 2024 07:58 PM IST

The girl's family filed a complaint and alleged that she was sexually harassed by the duo. They tried to kill her but she managed to escape, police said.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed and threatened by two juvenile schoolmates in a village here, police said on Sunday.

According to the victim's family, the accused made a video of the girl and posted it on social media after editing. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the victim's family, the accused made a video of the girl and posted it on social media after editing. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred on Saturday when the girl was returning home from school, police said.

The girl's family filed a complaint and alleged that she was sexually harassed by two juvenile schoolmates. They tried to kill her but she managed to escape, police said.

They also made a video of the girl and posted it on social media after editing, the family said in their complaint.

Circle Officer Dr Ravishankar told PTI that a case has been registered under sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman),109 (attempt to murder), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Information Technology Act.

The two accused were apprehended and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

Exam and College Guide
