15-year-old girl ‘sexually harassed’ by juvenile schoolmates in UP, victim allegedly escaped murder bid
The girl's family filed a complaint and alleged that she was sexually harassed by the duo. They tried to kill her but she managed to escape, police said.
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed and threatened by two juvenile schoolmates in a village here, police said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday when the girl was returning home from school, police said.
The girl's family filed a complaint and alleged that she was sexually harassed by two juvenile schoolmates. They tried to kill her but she managed to escape, police said.
Also read: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches scholarship scheme for Sanskrit students across state
They also made a video of the girl and posted it on social media after editing, the family said in their complaint.
Also read: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Stray vacancy round choice filling, locking date extended, notice here
Circle Officer Dr Ravishankar told PTI that a case has been registered under sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman),109 (attempt to murder), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Information Technology Act.
Also read: Study in Singapore’s top university: Two key scholarships offered by NUS that Indian students can consider
The two accused were apprehended and further investigation is underway, the officer added.