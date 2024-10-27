MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Stray vacancy round choice filling, locking date extended, notice here

Medical Counselling Committee has extended the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 stray vacancy round choice filling, locking date. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Choice filling, locking date extended, notice here

The decision to extend the choice-filling and locking window was taken after the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW, received many requests from candidates to open the choice-filling process for the Stray Vacancy Round of NEET-UG Counselling, 2024.

As per the official notice, the choice filling process will be available upto 11.55 pm of October 27, 2024 and the choice locking window will open at 4 pm on October 27 and close at 11.55 pm of October 27, 2024.

Only Candidates who wish to modify/alter/change their already filled and locked choices may use this facility. Candidates who are satisfied with their choices may not use it.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to fill choices

Candidates who want to fill the choices and lock it can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the registration link and enter the login details.

Once done, the choice filling page will open.

Fill the choices and lock it.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

With the change in choice filling and locking dates, the seat allotment result date will also be changed.

As per the official schedule, the processing of seat allotment was scheduled to be done from October 26 to October 28, 2024. The stray round seat allotment result was to be announced on October 29, 2024. Candidates who acquire a seat would report to the allotted colleges from October 30 to November 5, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.