Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Magadh University part 3 result 2024 for BA, BSc, BCom out at magadhuniversity.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 12, 2024 11:36 AM IST

Students can check the Magadh University part 3 result 2024 for BA, BSc, BCom courses on the official website, magadhuniversity.ac.in.

Magadh University has announced the result of the Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) honours part 3 examination, 2024.

Magadh University part 3 result 2024 for BA, BSc, BCom announced (magadhuniversity.ac.in, screenshot)
Magadh University part 3 result 2024 for BA, BSc, BCom announced (magadhuniversity.ac.in, screenshot)

Students can check the Magadh University part 3 result 2024 for BA, BSc, BCom courses on the official website, magadhuniversity.ac.in. The direct link and other details are given below.

To check the results, students will be required to use their roll numbers.

Magadh university part 3 result 2024 direct link

How to check Magadh University part 3 result 2024?

Step 1 (Go to the university website): On your computer or mobile device, open the Magadh University official website- magadhuniversity.ac.in.

Also read: UGC NET December 2024 date live updates

Step 2 (Go to the result page): On the home page, look for the ‘Admission/Examination’ tab. Click/tap on the tab and then select ‘Result’ from the dropdown menu. It will redirect you to the result page.

Step 3 (Select course name): Select the name of your course - BA, BSc, BCom.

Step 4 (Enter roll number): Enter your roll number as per the admit card. Make sure that you have inserted the correct roll number. Otherwise, your result will not be displayed.

Step 5 (Check your result): Submit the details and check your result on the next page.

Step 6 (Download your result): After checking your result online, download the page and save it for later use.

Also read: Retired bureaucrats made VC, registrar of Bihar’s first sports university, details here

Magadh University is one of the largest universities in Bihar, with its 19 constituent colleges and about 39 affiliated colleges and 2 law colleges spread over the districts of Gaya, Nawada, Jehanabad, Arwal, and Aurangabad.

For further information about the university, and its exam results, students can visit the official website.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //