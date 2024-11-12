Magadh University part 3 result 2024 for BA, BSc, BCom out at magadhuniversity.ac.in, direct link here

Magadh University has announced the result of the Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) honours part 3 examination, 2024. Magadh University part 3 result 2024 for BA, BSc, BCom announced (magadhuniversity.ac.in, screenshot)

Students can check the Magadh University part 3 result 2024 for BA, BSc, BCom courses on the official website, magadhuniversity.ac.in. The direct link and other details are given below.

To check the results, students will be required to use their roll numbers.

How to check Magadh University part 3 result 2024?

Step 1 (Go to the university website): On your computer or mobile device, open the Magadh University official website- magadhuniversity.ac.in.

Step 2 (Go to the result page): On the home page, look for the ‘Admission/Examination’ tab. Click/tap on the tab and then select ‘Result’ from the dropdown menu. It will redirect you to the result page.

Step 3 (Select course name): Select the name of your course - BA, BSc, BCom.

Step 4 (Enter roll number): Enter your roll number as per the admit card. Make sure that you have inserted the correct roll number. Otherwise, your result will not be displayed.

Step 5 (Check your result): Submit the details and check your result on the next page.

Step 6 (Download your result): After checking your result online, download the page and save it for later use.

Magadh University is one of the largest universities in Bihar, with its 19 constituent colleges and about 39 affiliated colleges and 2 law colleges spread over the districts of Gaya, Nawada, Jehanabad, Arwal, and Aurangabad.

For further information about the university, and its exam results, students can visit the official website.