Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
    UGC NET December 2024 Date Live: Notification, registration likely to begin soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 10, 2024 2:36 PM IST
    UGC NET December 20 Live: When announced, candidates can check the UGC NET exam dates and apply for the December session at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
    UGC NET December 2024 Date Live: Official notification awaited
    UGC NET December 20 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2024) exam datesand official notification soon and begin the online registration process. When announced, candidates can check the UGC NET exam dates and apply for the December session at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

    The official notification will inform candidates of the start and end dates for registration, the dates for application form correction, the admit card, the exam city slip, the tentative exam dates, and other details. The detailed schedule for the subject will be released later.

    Recently, the commission added Ayurveda Biology as a subject to the UGC NET examination. The detailed syllabus for the subject can be checked at ugcnetonline.in.

    Steps to apply for UGC NET December exam

    Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

    Go to the application link for the December 2025 examination.

    Provide the requested information and complete the registration process.

    Login to your account and fill out the application form

    Upload documents and pay the exam fee

    Submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page.

    The last UGC NET June re-exam exam was conducted on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5, 2024.

    As many as 11,21,225 candidates registered for the exam but only 6,84,224 of them appeared for the test. Among the registered candidates, 6,35,588 were female, 4,85,578 were male and 59 were third gender candidates.

    The commission informed a total of 4,970 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), 53,694 for Assistant Professor only and 1,12,070 for PhD admissions only during the June edition.

    Check the latest updates on the UGC NET December 2024 application, date, notification below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 10, 2024 2:18 PM IST

    Nov 10, 2024 2:08 PM IST

    UGC NET December 20 Live: What will be mentioned in the notification

    In the UGC NET December exam notification, candidates will learn the start and end dates for registration, the dates for application form correction, the admit card, the exam city slip, the tentative exam dates, and other details.

    Nov 10, 2024 2:06 PM IST

    UGC NET December 20 Live: Notification awaited

    UGC NET December 20 Live: The official notification for the UGC NET December examination is awaited. When released, candidates can check it at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

