UGC NET December 2024 Date Live: Notification, registration likely to begin soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET December 2024) exam datesand official notification soon and begin the online registration process. When announced, candidates can check the UGC NET exam dates and apply for the December session at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The official notification will inform candidates of the start and end dates for registration, the dates for application form correction, the admit card, the exam city slip, the tentative exam dates, and other details. The detailed schedule for the subject will be released later.

Recently, the commission added Ayurveda Biology as a subject to the UGC NET examination. The detailed syllabus for the subject can be checked at ugcnetonline.in.

Steps to apply for UGC NET December exam

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Go to the application link for the December 2025 examination.

Provide the requested information and complete the registration process.

Login to your account and fill out the application form

Upload documents and pay the exam fee

Submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page.

The last UGC NET June re-exam exam was conducted on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5, 2024.

As many as 11,21,225 candidates registered for the exam but only 6,84,224 of them appeared for the test. Among the registered candidates, 6,35,588 were female, 4,85,578 were male and 59 were third gender candidates.

The commission informed a total of 4,970 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), 53,694 for Assistant Professor only and 1,12,070 for PhD admissions only during the June edition.

