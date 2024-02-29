 IGNOU re-registration for January 2024 session ends today, direct link here - Hindustan Times
IGNOU re-registration for January 2024 session: Application window closes today, apply through direct link below

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 29, 2024 03:36 PM IST

The re-registration process of IGNOU January 2024 session will be closing today. In case you are planning to apply, here’s the direct link.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be closing the re-registration process of January 2024 session today (February 29, 2024). Candidates who are yet to submit their applications for all programs offered in ODL/Online mode for the January session, can do so by visiting the following official websites, subject to meeting the eligibility requirements:

IGNOU to close re-registration process of January 2024 session on Feb 29, 2024. Click the direct link to apply.(IGNOU)

ODL Admission Portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Online Program Admission Portal: ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

After paying the application fee and submitting the application, candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.

It is to be noted here that candidates need to provide the correct mobile number and e-mail ID, to receive confirmation and other important updates by IGNOU.

Besides, while filling up the application forms, candidates are required to choose their courses from the options carefully. They can go through the Programme Guide for details of the courses on offer.

Notably, re-registration for the January session began on December 5, 2023, with IGNOU extending the last date of admissions for all programs offered in ODL/Online mode till February 29, 2024.

(For more information, visit the official website)

