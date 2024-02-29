CUET UG 2024 registrations: Here’s everything you need to know about eligibility criteria before submitting applications

Registration for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 is being carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested candidates can fill in their application forms online through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in till March 26, 2024. Applying for CUET UG 2024? Check if you meet the eligibility criteria. (Representational image)(Hindustan Times)

Now, candidates must note that certain eligibility criteria must be met before they start applying for CUET UG 2024. In this article, we will look at the what are conditions that need to be met by candidates, as prescribed by the NTA. These are as follows:

1. Age limit:

While there is no age limit for candidates appearing in the CUET UG, those who have passed class 12 or equivalent examination or are appearing in 2024 irrespective of their age can appear in the CUET UG 2024 examination.

The candidates in this regard will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are looking to take admission.

2. List of Qualifying Examinations:

Final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central or State Board.

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board or University.

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defence Academy.

Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects.

Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.

A Diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years duration.

General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level.

High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva.

Candidates who have completed the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination outside India or from a Board not specified above should produce a certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to the effect that the examination they have passed is equivalent to the Class 12 Examination.

In case the Class 12 Examination is not a public examination, the candidate must have passed at least one public (Board or Pre-University) examination earlier.

It is to be noted that candidates seeking admission to universities through CUET UG 2024 must keep in mind that the existing policies regarding quota, category, relaxation, reservations, qualification, subject combinations, preferences, etc. of the respective University shall be applicable.

Candidates are also advised to visit the website of the university to which they are applying to learn further about the eligibility criteria for admission.

The NTA states that appearance in the entrance test or securing passing marks on the test does not entitle candidates to be considered for admission to the Programme unless they fulfill the programme-wise eligibility conditions of the university they are applying to.

