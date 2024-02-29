GSEB SSC hall ticket released, link to download Gujarat board 10th admit card

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB or GSHSEB) has released hall tickets or admit cards for the SSC or Class 10 board examinations, scheduled to be held in March, 2024. Gujarat SSC exam hall tickets can be downloaded from the board website, gseb.org. GSEB SSC hall ticket released (gseb,org)

Login credentials required to download GSEB SSC hall tickets are school index number and mobile number/email address.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Direct link to download GSEB SSC hall ticket 2024

Steps to download GSEB SSC hall ticket 2024

Step 1: Visit the board website, gseb.org.

Step 2: Open the SSC hall ticket download link.

Step 3: Enter your school index number (For example - 50.0001)

Step 4: Enter your mobile number or email id that has been previously registered with the board

Step 5: Click on the login button to receive a One Time Password (OTP) on your registered email id or mobile no.

Step 6: Download hall tickets.

Students should note that they can not download individual hall tickets form the board website. They have to collect it from schools.

“If there is any discrepancy regarding the subjects of the examinee or any other discrepancy, contact the Secondary Branch of the Board's office at Gandhinagar with the necessary support,” the board has instructed schools.