Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023: Last date to apply for 342 posts
Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023 registration process ends today, February 29, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.
Jharkhand Public Service Commission, JPSC will close the registration process for Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023 on February 29, 2024. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.
This registration process was started on February 1, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 342 posts in the organization. A candidate must hold a degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time or possess an equivalent qualification. The age limit should be between 21 years to 35 years of age.
Direct link to apply for Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023
Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023: How to apply
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.
- Click on Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023 link available on the home page.
- Click on registration link and register yourself.
- Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.