IIM Indore announces admissions for two-year Master of Management Studies programme

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Nov 12, 2024 06:48 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore), announced admissions to the second batch of its two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) programme.

The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore), announced admissions to the second batch of its two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) programme.

The two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) programme offers 900 hours of learning for the participants.
The two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) programme offers 900 hours of learning for the participants.

About the programme:

  • The two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) programme offers 900 hours of learning for the participants.
  • The programme aims to enable learners to develop cross-functional capabilities through comprehensive modules covering finance, marketing, operations, decision analytics, strategic management and HRM.
  • The MMS programme is delivered via an advanced Interactive Learning platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device mode.
  • The programme includes a 12-day on-campus immersion and a final-semester Capstone project, which aims to enable learners to apply classroom concepts to real-world business challenges

“As a premiere institution, IIM Indore is dedicated to enhancing professional learning for individuals aspiring to make a meaningful impact in their respective fields. Through the Master of Management Studies programme, we offer a well-rounded curriculum that combines core business principles with advanced analytical tools, preparing learners to strategise effectively and build resilient leadership skills. This programme is structured to instill not only practical business acumen but also critical soft skills, such as ethical decision-making and inclusivity, which are essential in today’s complex and ever-evolving global business environment," said Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore.

The first cohort attracted a diverse mix of experienced professionals from industries including IT, finance, healthcare and manufacturing, with roles ranging from CEOs to Senior Managers. Approximately 70% of participants brought 5 to 15+ years of experience, highlighting the programme's appeal to seasoned professionals, mentioned the press release.

