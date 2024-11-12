Pradhan says Govt introducing various reforms in entrance exams from January, seeks support from states

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday announced that the Centre is introducing various reforms in the entrance examinations in the country beginning January and appealed to the state governments to extend their support for zero-error entrance tests. Union minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI File)

Pradhan said that the Radhakrishnan panel has submitted its report outlining reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) and to implement the recommendations, cooperation of states is essential.

"I have appealed to all state government education secretaries. A new entrance exam series for the upcoming year will begin in January. Based on last year's experiences, the government has introduced numerous reforms," he told reporters on the sidelines of a national workshop on higher and technical education attended by secretaries of states and Union territories (UTs).

"The Radhakrishnan committee has submitted its recommendations and to implement it, the states' cooperation is essential. I have appealed to everyone on this matter, especially regarding entrance examinations.

"Bringing examinations, especially entrance exams, to zero error is the responsibility of both the Government of India and the state governments. We will work as a team to build confidence in the children of our country," the education minister added.

In the line of fire over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination NEET and PhD entrance NET, the Centre had in June set up the panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations by the NTA.

While NEET was under the scanner over several irregularities, including alleged leaks, UGC-NET was cancelled as the ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam had been compromised. Both matters are being probed by the CBI.

Two other exams – CSIR-UGC NET and NEET PG – were cancelled at the last moment as a pre-emptive step.

The panel also includes former AIIMS Delhi director Randeep Guleria, Central University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor B J Rao, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Madras K Ramamurthy, People Strong co-founder and Karmayogi Bharat board member Pankaj Bansal, IIT Delhi Dean of Student Affairs Aditya Mittal and MoE Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal.

The committee has also been tasked with examining the existing security protocols related to the setting of the papers and other processes for various examinations and making recommendations to enhance the robustness of the system.

"The report mainly focuses on strengthening the NTA. There are recommendations to make the examination centre selection process foolproof, addressing previous loopholes in the system. Recommendations have also been made regarding the type of examination to be conducted and the necessary dos and don’ts to ensure effectiveness," Pradhan said.

The committee proposed a gradual transition to online tests, a hybrid model with digitally transmitted question papers, and a multi-stage NEET-UG format to lessen students’ stress and improve evaluation accuracy.

It also recommended streamlining subject options in CUET to emphasise general aptitude and core subjects and increasing permanent staffing at NTA to ensure consistent, secure exam processes.