Study in Singapore 2025: Some scholarships and their eligibility criteria that Indian students can consider

Singapore continues to be one of the most popular destinations among its Asian counterparts, after China and Hong Kong. This is what one can derive from the recently released QS World University Rankings for Asia – 2025. The country boasts of top universities such as the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and the Singapore Management University. Few scholarships by Singaporean institutions and their eligibility criteria that Indian students can consider. (Photo credit: Pexel)

In fact, as per 2022 data by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), an estimated 10,000 Indian students were studying in Singapore.

If you are planning to study in Singapore in 2025, we would advise you to consider applying for some scholarships offered by the Singaporean institutes to international students, provided you meet the eligibility requirements.

Also read: Canada SDS explained: What is Student Direct Stream, why has it been closed & what does it mean for Indian students?

Singapore International Pre-Graduate Award (SIPGA)

The Singapore International Pre-Graduate Award (SIPGA), by the Asian Institute of Science, Technology and Research, is offered to undergraduate and master’s students enabling them to conduct research in fields like Computing, Biomedical Science, and Engineering.

Furthermore, students are also provided international exposure and build connections with peers from around the world.

Also read: UPSC CSE 2024 marks of non-recommended candidates released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

Who can apply:

International 3rd and 4th-year undergraduate and master’s students from overseas universities in STEM courses

Has a Second-Class (Upper) Honours or equivalent for bachelor’s degree

Should have passed class 10th.

Must be proficient in written and spoken English

Strong interest in a research career

The application deadline ends on November 30.

Scholarships by the National University of Singapore (NUS)

The National University of Singapore or NUS, also provides scholarships to international students. These include the following:

Science & Technology Undergraduate Scholarship for international students offered to support outstanding students from Asian countries (excluding Singapore).

The NUS International Undergraduate Scholarship is offered to meritorious students from all countries (except Singapore). Candidates are assessed for scholarship suitability based on the strength of their application. Once shortlisted, they will be informed via e-mail and the selection interviews will be conducted from January to July, The outcomes of the interview will be informed by mid-July.

For eligibility details, click on this direct link.

Also read: University of Sussex or Oxford? Best varsity to study Development Studies in 2024

Nanyang Scholarship by NTU

The Nanyang Scholarship by the NTU is offered to outstanding freshmen pursuing undergraduate programmes. Students who excel academically, demonstrate strong leadership potential, and possess outstanding co-curricular records are eligible for the scholarship.

Features and eligibility:

The scholarship is Open to all nationalities.

The scholarship will cover the years of study at NTU.

Applicant must possess outstanding Singapore-Cambridge GCE 'A' level, Diploma awarded by a polytechnic in Singapore, NUS High School Diploma, IB Diploma, or Year 12 equivalent qualifications.

Must have excellent co-curricular records.

Should have strong leadership qualities and potential.

Science & Technology Undergraduate Scholarship by SMU

The Science & Technology Undergraduate Scholarship by the SMU is offered to outstanding students of Asian country/region. Applicants intending to pursue the Bachelor of Science in Information Systems, Computer Science, and Software Engineering programmes offered by the School of Computing and Information Systems at the Singapore Management University can apply for the scholarship.

Eligibility:

The applicant should be a full-time SMU first-year undergraduate students pursuing the Bachelor of Science in Information Systems, Computer Science, and Software Engineering programmes offered by the School of Computing and Information Systems.

The applicant should be citizens of India, PRC, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

Should have outstanding academic results (minimum cumulative GPA of 3.40).

Should demonstrate leadership and communications skills.

Should have a good record of co-curricular activity and/or community service involvement.

The applicant must also have a character record.

For more information, visit the official website.