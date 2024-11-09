University of Sussex or Oxford? Best varsity to study Development Studies in 2024

Development studies is one among the various subjects that students who are interested in learning more about how countries grow and evolve from various geological, political, economic, etc perspectives. As per QS rankings, University of Sussex has secured an overall score of 96.8 while University of Oxford has secured an overall score of 93.(Unsplash)

Students who are inquisitive in development studies study the ways of finding solutions to socio-cultural and environmental issues faced by the country. This can help us understand various issues through a comparative study of analysing the past and the present.

Various universities can offer the best for students who would like to take up development studies. Among the various options, University of Sussex and University of Oxford are ranked as the top 2 universities that are ranked the best for development studies as per the QS World University Rankings 2024.

Also Read: PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme: Know about the scheme, eligibility criteria and more

About the program:

University of Sussex offers a Development Studies MA course that is of a total duration of 1 year if completed full-time. Students have an option to complete it part time which will be for 2 years.

The course starts in September 2025. International students can apply by August 1, 2025.

University of Oxford offers an MPhil in Development Studies course which is of a total duration of 2 years. This is a full-time course and requires attendance in Oxford.

As per QS rankings, University of Sussex has secured an overall score of 96.8 while University of Oxford has secured an overall score of 93.

While Oxford scored the highest in the employer reputation category, University of Sussex scored better in the academic reputation category, in comparison.

Eligibility Criteria:

To apply for the program at the University of Sussex, candidates need to hold a Bachelor's degree with an overall mark of at least 55-70% depending on the university. The qualification should be in the social sciences or a related subject area. Candidates may also be considered for the course if they have other professional qualifications or experience of equivalent standing. IELTS Advanced level score (7.0 overall, including at least 6.5 in each component).

Also Read: Study Abroad | 4 effective ways to expand your network while pursuing higher education

To apply for the program at the University of Oxford, candidates need to possess a first-class or strong upper-second-class undergraduate degree with honours in a social science subject. Students who have not specialised in a social science may be admitted to read for the MPhil in Development Studies in exceptional cases. This course requires proficiency in English at the University's higher level. IELTS Academic level score of 7.5 is the minimum overall score required.

Fee details:

According to the University of Sussex, international students need to pay £22,575 per year for full-time,

According to University of Oxford, £35,000 is the fee for overseas students for entry in 2025-26.

Important dates:

University of Sussex:

Apply by - August 1, 2025

University of Oxford:

Deadline to apply-December 3, 2024

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: University of Sheffield invites applications for its MSc Advanced Aerospace Technologies course