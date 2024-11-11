National Education Day 2024: ‘Padhega India!’, educationists, CEOs & founders share valuable insights

It was on January 16, 1948, when India’s first Minister of Education Maulana Abul Kalam Azad said, “We must not for a moment forget, it is a birthright of every individual to receive at least the basic education without which he cannot fully discharge his duties as a citizen.” This impactful statement ultimately became the foundation of a uniform national standard of education across the country that we know as our right to education. National Education Day 2024 is being celebrated to commemorate the importance of education as envisioned by the India's first minister of education Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the country’s achievements in the sector, and its goals. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

November 11 is celebrated annually in India in honour of the legacy, values, and contributions of the visionary educationist, on his birth anniversary. The day commemorates the importance of education as envisioned by the Maulana Azad, the country’s achievements in the sector, and its goals.

The Central government is also working to further develop the education sector. Several policies and schemes have been launched by the government that underline the ideology of free and fair education.

Notably, the Ministry of Education has highlighted in its latest press statement issued in line with National Education Day 2024, the key initiatives that reflect India’s commitment to building an inclusive and equitable educational system for all. These include the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, PM SHRI, Samagra Siksha, PRERNA, ULLAS, NIPUN Bharat, Vidya Pravesh, and SWAYAM Plus among others.

Furthermore, the MoE said, “India’s educational landscape has evolved significantly, building a robust system through continuous innovation and comprehensive reforms. By embracing a holistic, 360-degree approach that integrates new ideas, technologies, and teaching methods, India is creating an environment where youth can thrive, transforming them into key assets for the nation’s growth.”

Meanwhile, educationists, directors, and founders have come forward to share their insights on the role of education and what can be done for the holistic development of the youth.

Kirti Kabra, Director at RR Global, said in a world of rapid transformation, education is not just a tool for social mobility but a critical driver for addressing the growing skill gaps in our economy.

She stated, “According to the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), India faces a striking shortfall of skilled workers, with a projected deficit of 30-32 million by 2025 and up to 49 million by 2027, affecting ciritcal industries like manufacturing, healthcare, real estate, and construction. This highlights the pressing need for collaborative efforts to bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled talent. The responsibility to empower young minds through accessible, quality education is shared by government, industry, and society at large, and is the first step to bridging this skills gap.”

“Businesses, in particular, have an opportunity—and a duty—to contribute meaningfully through initiatives like scholarships, mentorship, and partnerships with academia,” Kabra added.

Hari Krishnan Nair, Co Founder of Great Learning, said, “India's global competitiveness hinges on equipping youth with essential skills. Ensuring accessible and affordable high-quality education is crucial, as highlighted by the National Education Policy (NEP) promoting affordable online degrees. Despite progress, there's a pressing need for policies that enable youth to acquire in-demand skills, particularly in AI and emerging technologies.”

“With 85% of professionals seeking upskilling, creating more opportunities for skill development is vital. Our educational system must evolve to prepare young Indians to not only adapt but also lead in an AI-driven future, ensuring inclusivity for all economic backgrounds,” he added.

Somak Raychaudhury, Vice-chancellor of Ashoka University stated that the Indian education system is evolving to address emerging challenges and nurture a new generation of holistic, well-rounded learners.

He said that a shining example of this progressive shift is the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Underlining the importance of early childhood education, Dr. Maithili Tambe, CEO of The Academy School (TAS), Pune said that early childhood education nurtures cognitive, social, and emotional growth in young learners, creating an environment that promotes curiosity and a love for discovery.

She said, “In these formative years, children engage in play-based learning, which enhances critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Activities that emphasise collaboration and communication help foster essential social skills, building both confidence and resilience.”

Kalpesh Banker, Managing Partner at EduShine Search Partners, stressed the need for making the country’s learning systems more hands-on.

He said, “Given the rapidly changing business environment, the integration of practice orientation into our academic system is strategically crucial. Higher education institutions must focus on striking collaborative partnerships with the industry. By encouraging students to develop an entrepreneurial mindset, we can help the entire global economy to grow holistically.”

Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services said that despite being placed in the third spot globally in higher education, youth unemployment poses a critical challenge, with graduates experiencing a jobless rate of 29.1 percent, and only 3.4 percemt of those without formal education facing unemployment, according to the International Labour Organization.

He said, “Women are particularly affected, accounting for 76.7 percent of the educated unemployed. Addressing this issue requires a boost in job creation to outpace youth population growth and create a highly skilled rather than semi-skilled workforce.

“Despite substantial efforts through government programs like the Skill India Mission and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which seeks to raise the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education to 50% by 2035, significant work remains,” he added.

He also emphasised on the need to bridge the skill gap by prioritizing key digital skills like analytics and self-management, as well as advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and specialized abilities in data visualization, cybersecurity, and coding.

“By focusing on these skill sets, we can help close the skills gap and potentially boost GDP by 2%,” Alug added.