JKBOSE 10th bi-annual, private results awaited, here's how to check scores at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual, Private Results 2024: The results of the Class 10 Private/Bi-Annual examinations conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) are awaited. When announced, candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination will be able to check their results on the board's official website, jkbose.nic.in. Assam board 12th result: AHSEC announced the HS Final Examination Results 2018 results for arts, science and commerce streams on Thursday.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An official confirmation about the JKBOSE 10th bi-annual, private results is awaited.

The JKBOSE conducted the Class 10 or secondary school private, bi-annual examinations on August 24, 27, 29, 30, September 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2024. The exam started with the Home Science paper and concluded with the Computer Science paper. The papers were held in the afternoon shift starting at 2 pm.

How to check JKBOSE 10th bi-annual, private result 2024

Go to the official website of the board at jkbose.nic.in.

Click on the results tab.

Open the result link for the JKBOSE 10th Private/ Bi-Annual exam.

Enter the requested login credentials.

Click on submit check your result.

Download and save the result page.

The JKBOSE has already announced private, bi-annual exam results for Class 12 students.

The Class 12 part II examination for private, bi-annual sessions was held from August 24 to September 11, 2024, for all streams—science, Arts, Home Science, and Commerce. The examination was held in the morning shift, from 10 a.m. onwards.

Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th)- session Annual (Private)/ Bi-annual 2024 examination results were declared on November 7.