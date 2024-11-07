The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will release JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 for Private/ Bi-Annual exam in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results when announced on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 for Private/ Bi-Annual exam awaited: Where, how to check (Sikander Singh Chopra/HT file)

The Secondary School private, bi-annual examination was conducted on August 24, 27, 29, 30, September 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2024. The exam commenced with Home Science paper and concluded with Computer Science paper. The Class 10 private, bi-annual examination was held in the evening shift from 2 pm onwards on all days.

UPSC NDA, NA (I) Results 2024: Marks of recommended candidates released at upsc.gov.in, check via direct link

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024: How to check results

All those candidates who appeared for the private, bi-annual written test can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 for Private/ Bi-Annual exam link.

Click on the link and enter the login credentials.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.