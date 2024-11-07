Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 for Private/ Bi-Annual exam awaited: Where, how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 07, 2024 04:11 PM IST

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 for Private/ Bi-Annual exam is awaited. The steps to check the results is given here.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will release JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 for Private/ Bi-Annual exam in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results when announced on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 for Private/ Bi-Annual exam awaited: Where, how to check (Sikander Singh Chopra/HT file)
JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 for Private/ Bi-Annual exam awaited: Where, how to check (Sikander Singh Chopra/HT file)

The Secondary School private, bi-annual examination was conducted on August 24, 27, 29, 30, September 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2024. The exam commenced with Home Science paper and concluded with Computer Science paper. The Class 10 private, bi-annual examination was held in the evening shift from 2 pm onwards on all days.

UPSC NDA, NA (I) Results 2024: Marks of recommended candidates released at upsc.gov.in, check via direct link

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024: How to check results

All those candidates who appeared for the private, bi-annual written test can check the results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
  • Click on results link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 for Private/ Bi-Annual exam link.
  • Click on the link and enter the login credentials.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //