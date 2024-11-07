JKBOSE 12th Private, Bi-annual Result 2024 declared at jkbose.nic.in, direct link to check here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE 12th Private, Bi-annual Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th)- session Annual (Private)/ Bi-annual 2024 examination can check the result on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE 12th Private, Bi-annual Result 2024 out, direct link to check here

The Class 12 Part II examination for Private, Bi-Annual session was held from August 24 to September 11, 2024 for all streams- Science, Arts, Home Science and Commerce. The examination was held in the morning shift- from 10 am onwards.

JKBOSE 12th Private, Bi-annual Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for Class 12 private, bi-annual session examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new drop-down box will open where candidates can click on either Jammu or Kashmir division.

A new page will open where JKBOSE 12th Private, Bi-annual Result 2024 link will be available.

Click on the link and enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 for Private/ Bi-Annual exam awaited: Where, how to check

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.