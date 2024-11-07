Menu Explore
JKBOSE 12th Private, Bi-annual Result 2024 declared at jkbose.nic.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 07, 2024 04:47 PM IST

JKBOSE 12th Private, Bi-annual Result 2024 declared. The direct link to check result is given here.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE 12th Private, Bi-annual Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th)- session Annual (Private)/ Bi-annual 2024 examination can check the result on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 12th Private, Bi-annual Result 2024 out, direct link to check here
JKBOSE 12th Private, Bi-annual Result 2024 out, direct link to check here

The Class 12 Part II examination for Private, Bi-Annual session was held from August 24 to September 11, 2024 for all streams- Science, Arts, Home Science and Commerce. The examination was held in the morning shift- from 10 am onwards.

Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th Private, Bi-annual Result 2024

JKBOSE 12th Private, Bi-annual Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for Class 12 private, bi-annual session examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
  • Click on result link available on the home page.
  • A new drop-down box will open where candidates can click on either Jammu or Kashmir division.
  • A new page will open where JKBOSE 12th Private, Bi-annual Result 2024 link will be available.
  • Click on the link and enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 for Private/ Bi-Annual exam awaited: Where, how to check

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.

