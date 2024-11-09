CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 timetables awaited at cbse.gov.in, updates here
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 in due course of time. Candidates who want to appear for CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations across the country and abroad can check and download the timetable through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. ...Read More
While announcing the 2024 results, the Board has confirmed that the Class 10, 12 board examination will begin on February 15, 2025.
The board recently informed that in 2025, Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held for around 44 lakh students at 8,000 schools in India and 26 other countries abroad.
To appear for the CBSE Board exam 2025, students must have a minimum of 75% attendance.
The CBSE Board Practical examinations and Internal Assessment (IA) for Class 10 and 12 board exam candidates will be held from January 1 onwards. The CBSE practical exams for winter-bound schools are held from November 5 to December 5, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the CBSE date sheet for Class 10 and 12.
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: Practical exam dates
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: Check eligibility criteria
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: 44 lakh candidates to appear for Class 10, 12 board exams
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 exam begins on February 15
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: List of websites
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: How to download Class 10, 12 timetables?
Go to the website cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
Go to the latest@CBSE section and open the Class X or Class XII date sheet section, as required.
Check and download the date sheet.
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: Where to check Class 10, 12 timetables
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: Date and time
CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: The date and time of release CBSE Class 10, 12 timetable has not been shared yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on official website of latest updates.