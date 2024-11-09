CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 timetables awaited at cbse.gov.in, updates here

CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Class 10, 12 in due course of time. Candidates who want to appear for CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations across the country and abroad can check and download the timetable through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. ...Read More

While announcing the 2024 results, the Board has confirmed that the Class 10, 12 board examination will begin on February 15, 2025.

The board recently informed that in 2025, Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held for around 44 lakh students at 8,000 schools in India and 26 other countries abroad.

To appear for the CBSE Board exam 2025, students must have a minimum of 75% attendance.

The CBSE Board Practical examinations and Internal Assessment (IA) for Class 10 and 12 board exam candidates will be held from January 1 onwards. The CBSE practical exams for winter-bound schools are held from November 5 to December 5, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the CBSE date sheet for Class 10 and 12.