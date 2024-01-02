IIT Gandhinagar: Admissions for Masters in Cognitive Science program now open, check out the course details below

IIT Gandhinagar has opened applications for Masters in Cognitive Science in line with the Interdisciplinary Program in Cognitive and Brain Sciences. IIT Gandhinagar opens applications for Masters in Cognitive Science program

To boost high-quality research in the frontier areas of cognitive science, IIT Gandhinagar has established a Department of Cognitive and Brain Sciences. According to a press release issued by IIT Gandhinagar, the institution is the first IIT to start the M.Sc. Program in Cognitive Science in 2013 and a PhD program in Cognitive Science in 2010.

The release stated that for admissions into the department, candidates will have to undertake an online written examination and appear for interviews that will be conducted in offline mode. Applications for the course can be obtained from https://admissions.iitgn.ac.in/pgadmission/.

For financial support, eligible candidates admitted to the M.Sc. (Cognitive Science) program can apply for the ‘On-Campus Employment Opportunities Program’.

IIT Gandhinagar also promotes students of the M.Sc. in Cognitive Science program to present their research work at national and international conferences. It also provides travel scholarships of up to Rs. 60,000, the press release said.

The curriculum

The core subjects included in the curriculum include the interdisciplinary fields of Psychology, Philosophy, Computation, and Neuroscience.

Students to get involved in research with integrated laboratory courses covering research methodologies and experimental techniques such as Behavioural studies, Physiological measurements, Eye tracking, Motion tracking, Brain Stimulation, Brain mapping with EEG, and functional MRI.

Two-month summer internship will be offered to the students pursuing the M.Sc program.

The students of M.Sc. in Cognitive Science come from multiple disciplines including psychology, physics, engineering, life sciences, philosophy, and more.

Career opportunities and research options available for students

Industry roles : Educators, User Experience (UX), Linguistic analysts, Data analysts, Product developers/designers, AI engineers, Cognitive rehabilitation, and Robotics, among others.

: Educators, User Experience (UX), Linguistic analysts, Data analysts, Product developers/designers, AI engineers, Cognitive rehabilitation, and Robotics, among others. Academic roles: Teaching or Research in Human-Computer Interface, Neuroscience, Decision Making, etc., and International Ph.D. opportunities

Teaching or Research in Human-Computer Interface, Neuroscience, Decision Making, etc., and International Ph.D. opportunities Establishing a start-up

Prof. Sameer Dalvi, Head of the Department of Cognitive and Brain Sciences, highlighted about program and said that the M.Sc. in Cognitive Science offers a deeper understanding of mind, brain, and cognition. She pointed out that the course offers the flexibility to tailor it according to a student’s interests.

“Students are encouraged to take courses from other disciplines, creating a vibrant learning environment,” said Prof Dalvi.

A total of 120 alumni, including 103 MSc and 17 PhD graduates Had been a part of IIT Gandhinagar’s M.Sc in Cognitive Science program.

Additionally, most PhD graduates have taken up academic positions as Assistant Professors in various institutions across India, including IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Roorkee, to name a few.

