NTPC Engineer Recruitment 2023: Registration for 100 posts ends tomorrow at ntpc.co.in

NTPC Limited will close the registration process for Engineer posts on January 3, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of NTPC at ntpc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organization.

The registration process was started on December 20, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Electrical Erection: 30 posts

Mechanical Erection: 35 posts

Civil Construction: 35 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Electrical Erection: B.E/ B.Tech Degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with at least 50 percent marks from a recognized University/ Institution.

Mechanical Erection: B.E/ B.Tech Degree in Mechanical/ Production with at least 50 percent marks from a recognized University/ Institution.

Civil Construction: B.E/ B.Tech Degree in Civil/ Construction with at least 50 percent marks from a recognized University/ Institution.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General/ EWS/ OBC category will have to pay ₹300/- as application fees. SC/ST/PwBD category and female candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTPC Limited.

