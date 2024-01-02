close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / APPSC Group 1 Service 2024: Registration begins for 81 posts at psc.ap.gov.in, link here

APPSC Group 1 Service 2024: Registration begins for 81 posts at psc.ap.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 02, 2024 02:26 PM IST

APPSC Group 1 Service 2024 registration begins for 81 posts at psc.ap.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the registration process for APPSC Group 1 Service 2024 on January 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Group 1 posts can do it through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 81 posts in the organisation.

APPSC Group 1 Service 2024: Registration begins for 81 posts, link here (Shutterstock)
APPSC Group 1 Service 2024: Registration begins for 81 posts, link here (Shutterstock)

The last date to apply is till January 21, 2024. Candidates must hold the Bachelor’s Degree of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or a State Act or the Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or an equivalent qualification to apply for the posts.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Direct link to apply for APPSC Group 1 Service 2024

APPSC Group 1 Service 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Applicant must pay Rs. 250/- towards application processing fee and 120/- towards examination fee. The Fee mentioned in the above paragraph is to be paid online using Payment Gateway using Net Banking/ Credit card / Debit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out