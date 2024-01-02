APPSC Group 1 Service 2024: Registration begins for 81 posts at psc.ap.gov.in, link here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the registration process for APPSC Group 1 Service 2024 on January 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Group 1 posts can do it through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 81 posts in the organisation. APPSC Group 1 Service 2024: Registration begins for 81 posts, link here (Shutterstock)

The last date to apply is till January 21, 2024. Candidates must hold the Bachelor’s Degree of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or a State Act or the Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or an equivalent qualification to apply for the posts.

Direct link to apply for APPSC Group 1 Service 2024

APPSC Group 1 Service 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Applicant must pay Rs. 250/- towards application processing fee and ₹120/- towards examination fee. The Fee mentioned in the above paragraph is to be paid online using Payment Gateway using Net Banking/ Credit card / Debit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.