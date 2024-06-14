IIT Madras launches BTech in AI and Data Analytics to equip students with key skills

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) launched a BTech in AI and Data Analytics and informed that students will be admitted from the upcoming Academic Year of 2024-25. The program aims to cultivate expertise in diverse AI and data analytics aspects.

“AI is evolving across engineering, science and humanities disciplines. It is extremely important to understand these multi-disciplinary connections to be successful in this field. The B.Tech. in AI and Data Analytics is uniquely positioned to address this aspect. It is first of its kind in the world. The curriculum has evolved based on the experience gained by our faculty over more than a decade. Through this offering, IITM aspires to produce top-notch AI professionals, entrepreneurs and researchers who can take up with great confidence the grand AI challenges in the evolving market," said Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

Admission Process:

According to the institute, admission to this program is through the JEE (Advanced) exam. The program will have a student strength of 50 admitted through JEE. There will be a strong emphasis on Math Fundamentals, Data Science /AI/ML Foundations, Application Development and Responsible Design besides a distinct interdisciplinary flavor.

The course is being offered through the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, established with an endowment of Rs. 110 Crore by Mr. Sunil Wadhwani, a distinguished alumnus of IIT Madras and the Co-founder of IGATE and Mastech Digital, mentioned the press release.

From delving into the intricacies of speech and language technology and computer vision to exploring applications in control and detection and time-series analysis, students can delve deeper into areas of personal passion and interest. The core curriculum has been designed to provide a comprehensive foundation in AI and data analytics, covering a diverse array of subjects essential for success in this field. From foundational courses in linear algebra and calculus to specialised modules in machine learning, deep learning, and reinforcement learning, the program aims to equip students with a robust toolkit to tackle the varied challenges in this discipline, informed IIT Madras.

