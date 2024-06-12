IIT Madras boosts academic flexibility and entrepreneurship opportunities for students

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has revamped the BTech curriculum for students to make it more flexible and student-friendly. The newly revamped programs also allow students to opt for early exits from the programs if they desire to do so. The Institute has updated the Academic System to offer unprecedented flexibility, increased Interdisciplinary learning, hands-on projects and Entrepreneurship Opportunities as early as in the second year of the BTech Program.

According to a press release by IIT Madras, these changes have been implemented following the rigorous recommendations of an Institute Curriculum Task Force, orienting it towards employment, research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Institute has updated the Academic System to offer unprecedented flexibility, increased Interdisciplinary learning, hands-on projects and Entrepreneurship Opportunities as early as in the second year of the BTech Program. The total number of credits in B.Tech have been rationalised after extensive feedback from alumni and students, resulting in the wall clock hours of demand per degree reducing From 436 to 400 hours. This allows students greater scope for exploration of professional and entrepreneurial possibilities. The institute also offers M.Tech. along with a B.Tech. in 5 years besides interdisciplinary degrees in cutting-edge domains like Nanotechnology, Data Science and Electric Vehicles, among other fields that are in demand by the Industry. These degrees can be pursued seamlessly along with their B.Tech. programs, mentioned the press release.

“IIT Madras will accord the highest priority for Innovation and entrepreneurship. With more than 380 patents filed in last financial year, IIT Madras has launched an ambitious start-up 100 program - every third day, a start-up will be born at IIT Madras," said Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

Students can choose about 40 percent of their courses and IIT Madras has 18 academic departments and numerous advanced research centers, which allows students to explore diverse interests and build a unique academic profile, informed the institute.

“IIT Madras has a curriculum that helps the student express their uniqueness while still maintaining a core identity. Competence with a personality. We are delighted that students can rediscover the joy of learning thanks to the flexibilities and features of the new curriculum," said Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras.

Further, the institute also offers an improved first-year experience with four weeks of extra vacation time for students in the first year and has also introduced a new ‘recreation’ course. Students have the option of taking an Entrepreneurship elective as early as in their second year, mentioned the press release.

For more information, visit the official website.