IIT Madras BS (Data Science and Applications) graduates 177 students, details inside

A total of 177 students graduated from the IIT Madras BS (Data Science and Applications) course after completing their Degrees and Diplomas. This program became the world’s first 4-year BS Degree in Data Science and Applications that provides students with options to exit earlier in the foundation, Diploma, or BSc degree level, informed IIT Madras.

According to a press release by IIT Madras, the first batch of 10 BS graduands were awarded their Course completion certificates. These students took the fast track to complete the credit requirements of the 4-year BS program in 3 years.

“It is truly amazing to see the kind of students going through this program as I saw an IAS Officer, cardiologists and even an octogenarian. This program truly democratizes education without diluting the quality of program...I have no doubt that each of you are going to be extremely successful in your careers. There are going to be lots of companies who, as they learn about this program, are going to be very keen to be recruiting you as well. I congratulate the IIT Madras faculty here who have created a program that is going to have humungous impact on the education system in India," said IIT Madras Alum (1998 BTech), Mr. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

During the event, 26 students who chose to exit the program with a BSc in Programming and Data Science were awarded their degrees. Another 120 students received their provisional BSc degree certificates while they are currently pursuing their BS degree. In addition, a total of 122 students collected their Diplomas in Data Science, and 19 students collected their Diplomas in Programming and 10 students collected both Diploma in Data Science and Diploma in Programming. As many as 411 students were awarded provisional Double Diplomas, as they continue studying at the degree level, mentioned the press release.

“As we see hundreds of students collecting their degrees and provisional certificates, we are excited that we have, as an Institute, contributed to your professional development. With the advent of AI and massive digitization, and also with the advent of advanced communication techniques like 5G, India is aspiring to become a multi trillion economy at the earliest possible time. This essentially means there are going to be very explorative, interesting, new and unconventional types of jobs that are going to come up. And each of these jobs will also certainly have a crucial component of data analytics and AI that will guide the system developer to come out with affordable and effective products," said Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, in a video message.

The BS program currently has more than 29,000 students studying in it, and more than 25,000 applications have been received for the May 2024 term. The next window to apply will open for the BS in Data Science and BS in Electronic Systems programs by June 15, stated IIT Madras.

For more information, visit the official website.