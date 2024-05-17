IIT-Madras alum says Delhi is not liveable, adds Bengaluru is next. X post sparks debate

A post by an IIT-Madras alum has created a debate among X users. In her post, Anjali Lal claimed that Delhi is not liveable and that Bengaluru is headed the same way. While her post resonated with some, others strongly spoke against it. A post by an IIT-Madras alum on Delhi and Bengaluru's living conditions has divided X users. (Unsplash/ravinepz)

“Bangalore is not going to be liveable in the next five years. Just like Delhi isn't now,” she wrote. In the following line, she added, “Folks, which city we all planning to go to and make unliveable next?”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the post here:

Screengrab of an X post by an IIT-Madras alum on Delhi and Bengaluru. (X/@AnjaliLal14)

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 2.8 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has collected close to 1,500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. While some agreed with Lal, others had opposing views.

What did X users say about this post about Delhi and Bengaluru?

“Wdym Delhi isn’t liveable? And please come up with a better reason than pollution,” shared an X user. Lal replied, “Can't breathe during winters. Can't roam outside without being ogled at. Rude people. Water problems in addition to all that”.

Another posted, “Pune on its way. Hyderabad is already there. Let's not name any places that still have some sanity left, else we will soon be rushing there too.”

A third joined, “If you've been in cities like Mumbai for most of your life, Bangalore won't look like a liveable city to you ever. PS - I'm not saying Mumbai doesn't have its own cons.”

A fourth added, “Kochi is a great candidate. Metro, malls, tech company scenes, international airport, great tourist spots nearby, etc.”

A fifth wrote, “Delhi has good infrastructure. Pollution is an issue, but that is for nearly the whole of North India to a certain extent. Delhi is better than Bangalore in terms of water availability.”

According to Anjali Lal’s LinkedIn profile, she completed her schooling at Delhi Public School and graduated with a BA from Gargi College. In 2018, she completed her MBA from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Presently, she works as a senior marketing manager.

What are your thoughts on this post by the IIT-Madras alum about the living conditions of cities like Delhi and Bengaluru?