IIT Madras’ centre for outreach and digital education organises HR Summit 2024

IIT Madras' Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) hosted the ‘CODE HR Summit 2024’ on June 1, 2024, featuring 21 HR leaders and keynote sessions on Generative AI in Human Resources and the Metaverse. This inaugural HR Summit & Best Talent Award 2024 edition attracted attendees, including CXOs, CHROs, Learning & Development Leaders, Talent Acquisition Leaders, Tech Leaders, Functional Heads, Program Working Professionals, and IIT Madras BS Program Learners.

According to a press release by IIT Madras, the event included panel discussions on diversity in hiring, skill-based hiring, and upskilling strategies. This inaugural HR Summit & Best Talent Award 2024 edition attracted attendees, including CXOs, CHROs, Learning & Development Leaders, Talent Acquisition Leaders, Tech Leaders, Functional Heads, Program Working Professionals, and IIT Madras BS Program Learners.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Attendees engaged in three dynamic panel discussions and interactive sessions. The summit featured prominent speakers from Tata iQ, Morgan Stanley, Volvo Group, VMware, Wipro, IBM, ANSR Global, LatentView Analytics, Affine, Fractal.ai, Flipkart, Informatica, Reltio, Prodapt, Capital One, Reltio, Berkadia, Urban Piper, Shenzyn, IIBA, and National Aerospace Laboratories, informed IIT Madras.

Also Read: Meet the men behind Agnikul Cosmos: IIT Madras professor, ex-Wall St. trader and ops expert

“The summit was dedicated to empowering the future workforce through discussions, networking, and project recognition. Our collaboration with CODE, IIT Madras strives to position IIT Madras's Non-Campus Program, such as the BS in Data Science and Programming, as a leader in 'Data Science and Applications' and future workforce development," said Amit Sachdev, Chief People Officer at Tata iQ.

“Our objective is to promote lifelong learning and equip individuals and working professionals with the skills needed to remain continuously employable. CODE offers diverse programs that emphasise skill-based training, preparing participants for the evolving demands of the modern workforce," said Prof Andrew Thangaraj, Chairman, CODE, IIT Madras.

Also Read: IIT Madras Placements 2024: Another successful placement season in sight for IIT Madras, details here

According to the press release, the key outcomes from the event included:

Enhanced Industry-Academia Collaboration: Bridging academia and industry for continual mutual growth and innovation.

Insightful Knowledge Exchange from HR Point of View: Sharing cutting-edge HR insights and practices for organisational success.

Networking Opportunities: Connecting students, faculty, and industry experts for collaboration and mentorship.

Showcase of Innovation & Talent: Highlighting thought-provoking projects and talent, reinforcing excellence in innovation.

Also Read: IIT Madras BS (Data Science and Applications) graduates 177 students, details inside