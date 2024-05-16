IIT Madras Placements 2024: Another successful placement season in sight for IIT Madras, details here

As many as 90 percent of students of IIT Madras pursuing BTech and Dual-Degree graduates have found career opportunities by the time of their convocation, a press release issued by the institute informed. IIT Madras is looking at another successful placement season this year. A press release informed that in the 2023-24 Phase I and Phase II of campus placements, 1,091 students were placed in 256 companies. Moreover, a total of 44 international offers were made by companies from Japan, Europe, and other countries. (HT file image)

This year too, the institution is gearing up for another successful placement record, with just over two months left for the 2024 convocation.

As per the press release, more than 80% of BTech/Dual Degree students and over 75% of Master’s degree students have been placed as of April 30, 2024.

In the 2023-24 Phase I and Phase II of campus placements, 1,091 students were placed in 256 companies. In addition, out of 300 pre-placement offers, 235 were accepted, according to the press release.

A total of 44 international offers were made by companies from Japan, Europe, and other countries. Additionally, 85 start-ups made as many as 183 offers during Phases I and II of campus placement.

Among the students that have been placed, 43% are in the core sector, followed by 20% who are in software, and less than 10% each in analytics/finance/consulting and data science.

The institute informed that the median and average salary offered is ₹19.6 Lakhs and ₹22 Lakhs respectively.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras expressed his delight over placement trends and urged parents not to worry about the career path of their children at IIT Madras. “While job placements are an important career path to take, we would like more of our students to take up entrepreneurship and provide jobs to others. This is in line with our target of 100 tech startups next year,” the IIT Madras director said.

Prof. Satyanarayana Gummadi, Dean (Students) of IIT Madras, shed light on the Career Pathway Centre at IIT Madras which helps students explore all career pathways and identifies varied employment opportunities.