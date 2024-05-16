 IIT Madras Placements 2024: Another successful placement season in sight for IIT Madras, details here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT Madras Placements 2024: Another successful placement season in sight for IIT Madras, details here

ByHT Education Desk
May 16, 2024 05:03 PM IST

A total of 1,091 students were placed in 256 companies in phases I and II of the 2023-24 placement season, a press release issued by the institute said.

As many as 90 percent of students of IIT Madras pursuing BTech and Dual-Degree graduates have found career opportunities by the time of their convocation, a press release issued by the institute informed.

IIT Madras is looking at another successful placement season this year. A press release informed that in the 2023-24 Phase I and Phase II of campus placements, 1,091 students were placed in 256 companies. Moreover, a total of 44 international offers were made by companies from Japan, Europe, and other countries. (HT file image)
IIT Madras is looking at another successful placement season this year. A press release informed that in the 2023-24 Phase I and Phase II of campus placements, 1,091 students were placed in 256 companies. Moreover, a total of 44 international offers were made by companies from Japan, Europe, and other countries. (HT file image)

This year too, the institution is gearing up for another successful placement record, with just over two months left for the 2024 convocation.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Calicut University revaluation results 2023 declared, here's direct link and how to check result

As per the press release, more than 80% of BTech/Dual Degree students and over 75% of Master’s degree students have been placed as of April 30, 2024.

In the 2023-24 Phase I and Phase II of campus placements, 1,091 students were placed in 256 companies. In addition, out of 300 pre-placement offers, 235 were accepted, according to the press release.

A total of 44 international offers were made by companies from Japan, Europe, and other countries. Additionally, 85 start-ups made as many as 183 offers during Phases I and II of campus placement.

Also read: PESSAT Result 2024: Scorecards out on official website pessat.com, direct link to download here

Among the students that have been placed, 43% are in the core sector, followed by 20% who are in software, and less than 10% each in analytics/finance/consulting and data science.

The institute informed that the median and average salary offered is 19.6 Lakhs and 22 Lakhs respectively.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras expressed his delight over placement trends and urged parents not to worry about the career path of their children at IIT Madras. “While job placements are an important career path to take, we would like more of our students to take up entrepreneurship and provide jobs to others. This is in line with our target of 100 tech startups next year,” the IIT Madras director said.

Prof. Satyanarayana Gummadi, Dean (Students) of IIT Madras, shed light on the Career Pathway Centre at IIT Madras which helps students explore all career pathways and identifies varied employment opportunities.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Employment News / IIT Madras Placements 2024: Another successful placement season in sight for IIT Madras, details here

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On