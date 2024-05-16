PESSAT Result 2024: Scorecards out on official website pessat.com, direct link to download here
The PES University has announced the PESSAT Results 2024 on its official website pessat.com. Download your scorecard through direct link given below.
The results of the People’s Education Society Scholastic Aptitude Test (PESSAT) 2024 have been announced by PES University today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the PESSAT rank card 2024 by visiting the official website at pessat.com.
Along with the results, the university issued the PESSAT scorecard which can be downloaded by candidates with their application number and date of birth.
Direct link to download PESSAT Result 2024 scorecard
Steps to download the PESSAT Result 2024 scorecard:
- Go to the PESSAT official website at pessat.com.
- Click on the “Download BTech PESSAT 2023 Rank card” link available on the homepage.
- Enter login credentials and click on submit.
- Check and download the PESSAT 2024 scorecard.
- Keep a printed hard copy for future need.
Qualifying candidates will be eligible to appear in the counseling process for admission. The first round of counselling begins from May 25 till May 26, 2024.
Meanwhile, candidates are advised to look for important details on the PESSAT scorecard. These include the following details:
- Name of the candidate.
- Roll number.
- Marks obtained.
- Qualifying status.
The PESSAT 2024 was conducted from April 20 to May 12, 2024, for students seeking admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programs offered by the university.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News