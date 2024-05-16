Calicut University revaluation results 2023 declared, here's direct link and how to check result

University of Calicut released the revaluation results and supplementary results of the candidates who have appeared for the examinations. Candidates can check their results on the official website of the university at uoc.ac.in. Candidates who wish to check their results can feed in their registration number and verify their results.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Calicut University released the revaluation results of the following examinations:

Third Semester M.A. SANSKRIT SAHITYA (SPECIAL) CBCSS Examination 11/2023 (2020, 2021, 2022 Admissions)

Third Semester MSc MATHEMATICS (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2023 (2021, 2022 Admissions)

Third Semester MSc MATHEMATICS (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2022 (2019, 2020 Admissions)

The Sixth Semester UG (CBCSS) Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination April 2024 results were also released by the university. Candidates who wish to check their results can feed in their registration number and verify their results.

Direct Link to check results

Students who wish to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps to verify their results

Visit the official website of University of Calicut at uoc.ac.in

Find the link to check results on the home page and click it

Check for the particular result you want to check from the list that appears on the screen

Feed in your registration number and submit it

Your result will appear on the screen

Verify your result and download the page

Take a print out of the page for future needs.

Meanwhile, University of Calicut in an official notification announced that the registration window to apply for the two-year MBA 2024 programme has been extended till May 31, 2024.

As per the notice, aspirants seeking admission to the management quota in self-help colleges will have to register online by paying the prescribed fee. Students seeking admission can apply directly to the autonomous college for admission.

Candidates who are waiting for their graduation results are also invited to apply for the MBA programme. Students need to submit the original eligibility mark list before the closing of the admission, mentioned the official notice.

