Calicut University revaluation results 2023 declared, here's direct link and how to check result
Candidates can check their results on the official website of the university at uoc.ac.in.
University of Calicut released the revaluation results and supplementary results of the candidates who have appeared for the examinations. Candidates can check their results on the official website of the university at uoc.ac.in.
Calicut University released the revaluation results of the following examinations:
- Third Semester M.A. SANSKRIT SAHITYA (SPECIAL) CBCSS Examination 11/2023 (2020, 2021, 2022 Admissions)
- Third Semester MSc MATHEMATICS (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2023 (2021, 2022 Admissions)
- Third Semester MSc MATHEMATICS (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2022 (2019, 2020 Admissions)
The Sixth Semester UG (CBCSS) Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination April 2024 results were also released by the university. Candidates who wish to check their results can feed in their registration number and verify their results.
Students who wish to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps to verify their results
- Visit the official website of University of Calicut at uoc.ac.in
- Find the link to check results on the home page and click it
- Check for the particular result you want to check from the list that appears on the screen
- Feed in your registration number and submit it
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Verify your result and download the page
- Take a print out of the page for future needs.
- For more information, visit the official website
Meanwhile, University of Calicut in an official notification announced that the registration window to apply for the two-year MBA 2024 programme has been extended till May 31, 2024.
As per the notice, aspirants seeking admission to the management quota in self-help colleges will have to register online by paying the prescribed fee. Students seeking admission can apply directly to the autonomous college for admission.
Candidates who are waiting for their graduation results are also invited to apply for the MBA programme. Students need to submit the original eligibility mark list before the closing of the admission, mentioned the official notice.
