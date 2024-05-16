University of Calicut extends MBA 2024 registration window till May 31

University of Calicut in an official notification announced that the registration window to apply for the two-year MBA 2024 programme has been extended till May 31, 2024. As per the notice, aspirants seeking admission to the management quota in self-help colleges will have to register online by paying the prescribed fee.(Kalpak Pathak/HT file)

University of Calicut has invited applications for two-year (4 semester) MBA, MBA (Health Care Management) and MBA (International Finance) programmes for the Academic year 2024-25 at the Department of Commerce & Management Studies (DCMS), University Campus, University of Calicut and at the Self Financing MBA centres (School of Management Studies) under the Department.

As per the notice, aspirants seeking admission to the management quota in self-help colleges will have to register online by paying the prescribed fee. Students seeking admission can apply directly to the autonomous college for admission.

Candidates who are waiting for their graduation results are also invited to apply for the MBA programme. Students need to submit the original eligibility mark list before the closing of the admission, mentioned the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must have qualified KMAT 2024 or CAT 2023. Candidates with the CMAT 2024 score will be allowed to apply later. Two years of work experience is also required for the MBA evening programme in addition to the other requirements. In the absence of an adequate number of applicants with two years of experience, others would also be considered, informed the University.

Selection:

KMAT/CAT score: 80%

Group Discussion: 10%

Personal Interview: 10%

Qualifying Marks:

For KMAT/CMAT/CAT, the General category/SEBC candidates who secure 10% of the total marks and above qualify for the MBA programme in the University Teaching Department, School of Management Studies (MBA Centres) and Affiliated Management Colleges. The qualifying cut-off mark for the SC/ST/PwD category is 7.5%.

Application Fee:

An application fee of ₹875/- for the General Category and ₹295/- for the SC/ST Category will have to be paid by the candidates to complete the registration procedure.

All additional PG candidates need to pay the fee of ₹875/- since, additional PG candidates are not eligible for any fee concession and reservation, informed University of Calicut.

For more information, visit the official website.