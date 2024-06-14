IIT Madras commences Sports Excellence-based Admissions in UG programmes from academic year 2024-2025

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has commenced the ‘Sports Excellence Admission’ (SEA) from the academic year 2024-2025. IIT Madras is the first IIT in the country to introduce admissions for sportspersons in its undergraduate programmes. This initiative is to recognise and reward talented students who have excelled in sports and encourages deserving students to pursue higher education while continuing to excel in their sports.

According to a press release by IIT Madras, through this initiative, the Institute will offer two supernumerary seats, of which one will be exclusively for female students, in each of its undergraduate programs for Indian nationals.

“Sports not only teaches youth to maintain good health and disciplined life but also the mental maturity to handle success and failures, and how to transform failures to success with perseverance and hard work. Sports quota will ensure presence of youth with these qualities in our campus who will be role models for other children," said Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

Admission Process:

Students who wish to go through the admission process through SEA will be required to qualify JEE (Advanced) but will not be through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) portal but rather through a separate portal operated by IIT Madras, which was launched on 11th June 2024, mentioned the press release.

Candidates who have secured a position in the Common Rank List (CRL) or category-wise rank list in the JEE (Advanced) 2024, and have won at least one medal in any National/International-level sports competition in the last four years are encouraged to apply.

A separate ‘Sports Rank List’ (SRL) will be prepared based on the total score obtained by the candidates based on their performance in a specific list of sports. The seat allotment will be done based on this list, mentioned IIT Madras.

