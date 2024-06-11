JNU MBA Admission 2024: Last date to apply is June 15

The admission procedure for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program offered by the Atal Bihari Bajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has commenced for the academic year 2024-2026. JNU MBA Admission 2024: Application deadline is June 15 (HT file)

The deadline for mandatory registration to partake in the second round of the admission process is June 15th, 2024.

Professor Heeraman Tiwari, Dean ABVSME, informed that Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME), had started its first batch of MBA in 2019 and the alumni of four pass out batches of the school are associated with NABARD, Axis Bank, ZEE Health Care, ITC Ltd KMPG, Mondelez International, Wills Fargo, Accenture, Keventers, Ernest and Young, Petronet LNG, IndusInd Bank, Naukri.com, Somani Ceramics, American Express, Tech Mahindra, KPMG, IIFL, Jackson and Lava Company and some are running their own ventures.

ABVSME is actively engaged in the advancement of the entrepreneurship, self-employment, and startup ecosystem by collaborating with the Institute Innovation Council and Atal Incubation Centre, JNU.

As per the National Education Policy 2020, here experiential learning and casestudies, including those involving Harvard University, are being prioritized over traditional classroom instruction.

Additionally, case studies of Indian industry, plant visits, and lectures delivered by esteemed management scientists and industry experts are regularly coordinated to align with the Indian context.

Under the application process, candidates will have to first register and then by logging in through the allotted application number and password, candidates will be able to submit their final application.

During application, candidates will have to pay a registration fee of ₹2,000 through online, which is for General, EWS and OBC candidates. This application fee for SC, ST and disabled candidates is only ₹1,000.

Required Documents: Candidates will need scanned copy of photo and signature, 10th mark sheet, 12th mark sheet, graduation mark sheet and CAT (2023) or GMAT score (for foreign nationals) certificate for JNU MBA Admission 2024.

Selection Criteria: Selection of candidates for JNU MBA Admission 2024 will be based on CAT Score (70 per cent weightage), Group Discussion (10 per cent weightage) and Personal Interview (20 per cent weightage). (ANI)