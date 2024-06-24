JoSAA round 1 reporting, fee payment ends today; round 2 allotment result on this date

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Online reporting and fee payment for the first merit list of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2024 will be closed today, June 24. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round have to confirm it by reporting online, paying the required fee and uploading the documents by 5 pm on josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Counselling 2024: Reporting for round 1 closes today. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The first allotment list for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other government-funded technical institutions was released on June 20.

After the seat allocation results, all selected candidates must report online to secure their seats.

This year, the JoSAA counselling will be completed in five rounds. The round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on June 27. The third list will be out on July 4, the fourth on July 10 and the fifth on July 17.

After all rounds of JoSAA are completed, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is scheduled to conduct two rounds of counselling for the leftover seats of the NIT+ system(seats of NITs, IIITs, IIEST and other GFTIs).

CSAB counselling will be done between July 17 and 24. Interested candidates can check more details on csab.nic.in.

The Joint Seat Allocation Autority (JoSAA) under the Education Ministry is responsible for regulating and managing the admission process of 121 central government-funded technical institutions.

For any further details, the candidates can visit the official website of JoSAA.