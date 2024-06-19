JoSAA Counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow on josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is scheduled to publish the seat allotment result for the first round of counselling tomorrow, June 20. Candidates who have applied for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other government-funded technical institutions can check the JoSAA round 1 allotment result on josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ahead of the final allocation result, the JoSAA released two mock allotment lists. Choices made by the candidates were locked automatically on June 18 if the option was not exercised by the candidates.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

After the seat allotment result, the selected candidates must report online in order to secure the allotted seat. They have to pay the fee and upload documents between June 20 and 24.

The JoSAA counselling will be done in five rounds. Seat allotment results for the second round will be published on June 27. The third allotment list will be published on July 4, the fourth on July 10 and the fifth on July 17.

After the fifth round of JoSAA is over, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will hold two rounds of counselling between July 17 and 24 for the leftover seats of the NIT+ system(seats of NITs, IIITs, IIEST and other GFTIs). Interested candidates can check more details about CSAB counselling on csab.nic.in.

How to check JoSAA round 1 allotment result 2024?

Go to the official website, josaa.nic.in

Open the round 1 seat allotment result link

If required, enter your login details

Submit the details and check the result on the next page

The Joint Seat Allocation Autority is a counselling body under the Ministry of Education. It manages and regulates the admission process of 121 central government-funded technical institutions.

JEE Advanced qualified candidates are eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling for admission to IIT and NIT+ seats and JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for the NIT+ seats.

For further details, visit the official website of JoSAA.