JoSAA counselling 2024 for IIT, NIT+ admissions from today on josaa.nic.in, check important dates

JoSAA Counselling 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the online counselling process for admission to undergraduate seats of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and seats under the NIT+ system today, June 10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for it on josaa.nic.in. JoSAA counselling 2024 for IIT, NIT+ admissions from today (josaa.nic.in, screenshot)

As per the counselling schedule, candidates' registration, choice filling and pre-payment of the seat acceptance fee will be done from Jule 10 to June 18. In the case of candidates who have opted for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT), the registration will start on June 14, after the declaration of AAT result.

On Sunday, June 15, the JoSAA will display the 1st mock allotment based on the choices filled till June 14. The candidates will have the option to edit their choices after this.

On June 17, the second mock allotment list will be displayed based on the choices filled till June 16. The choice locking will start after the second allotment list is released.

Candidates' registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2024 will end on June 18 and the first allotment list will be published on June 20.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Important dates

This year, JoSAA counselling 2024 will be held in five rounds. Check the important dates here

What is JoSAA counselling?

The JoSAA is a counselling body under the Education Ministry that manages and regulates the admission process of 121 central government-funded institutions of technical education.

For the 2024-25 academic year, JoSAA counselling is providing a single window platform to apply for seats at 23 IITs, 31 NITs, seats of IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 40 other government-funded technical institutions (GFTIs).

Who is eligible for JoSAA counselling?

Only JEE Advanced qualified candidates are eligible for admission to the IIT seats while all other JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for seats of the NIT+ system (NITs, IIITs, IIEST Shibpur and other GFTIs).

After the JoSAA counselling 2024 ends, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will hold separate counselling for admission to leftover seats of the NIT+ system. Check more details on csab.nic.in.

