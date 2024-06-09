JEE Advanced 2024 Cut-off: Here is all you need to know about category-wise qualifying marks and other details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras declared the results of JEE Advanced 2024 today, June 9, 2024. Candidates who took the examination will be able to check their results on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Results 2024 live updates JEE Advanced 2024 Cut-off: Check the category-wise cut-off marks released by IIT Madras. (Raj K Raj/HT file image)

Along with the results, other details such as the all-India toppers' list, zone-wise toppers' list along with the marks secured by them, the cut-off marks for different categories and related information were shared.

This year, a total of 1,80,200 candidates took the exam of whom 48,248 have qualified to participate in counselling for IIT admissions.

The institute has also announced cut-off marks a candidate had to score to be included in rank lists of different categories.

Notably, IIT Madras said that the exam was held for a total of 360 marks – 120 marks each for Physics, Chemistry and Maths (60 in paper 1, 60 in paper 2).

For the common rank list (CRL), a candidate is required to score at least 8.68 percent of the total marks in each subject and 30.34 percent in aggregate.

JEE Advanced 2024: Category-wise cut-off marks

CRL: 8.68% in each subject, 30.34% in aggregate

OBC-NCL rank list: 7.8%, 27.30%

GEN-EWS rank list: 7.8%, 27.30%

SC rank list: 4.34%, 15.17%

ST rank list: 4.34%, 15.17%

Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD): 4.34%, 15.17%

OBC-NCL-PwD rank list: 4.34%, 15.17%

GEN-EWS-PwD rank list: 4.34%, 15.17%

SC-PwD rank list: 4.34%, 15.17%

ST-PwD rank list: 4.34%, 15.17%

Preparatory course (PC) rank list: 2.17%, 7.58%