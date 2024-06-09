 JEE Advanced Result 2024 declared, here's the direct link to check scores and other important details | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JEE Advanced Result 2024 declared, here's the direct link to check scores and other important details

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 09, 2024 10:03 AM IST

Candidates can check for their score cards by using their login details like registration number or the information requested by the website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, has released the results of JEE Advanced 2024 on June 9, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Result Live Updates

JEE Advanced Result 2024: Scores out, check via direct link
JEE Advanced Result 2024: Scores out, check via direct link

DIRECT LINK to check results

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Candidates can check for their score cards by using their login details like registration number or the information requested by the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Officials also shared the all-India toppers' list, zone-wise toppers' list along with the marks secured by them, the cut-off marks for different categories and other details related to the examination along with the declaration of the results.

Also read: JEE Advanced 2024 Toppers' list: Ved Lahoti tops the exam with 335/360 marks, list of top 10 toppers here

According to the official website, the tentative start of joint seat allocation (JoSAA) 2024, the online counselling process for the IITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions such as NITs and IIITs, on June 10, 2024.

Steps to check JEE Advanced 2024 score:

  • Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2024 at jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Look out for the link to check the scorecard on the home page and click it
  • A new page where candidates will have to submit the login details to view the score card
  • On submitting the login details, the score card appears on the screen
  • Verify your details and save the page
  • Download the score card and take a print out for future needs

For more information visit the official website.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced Result 2024 declared, here's the direct link to check scores and other important details
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On