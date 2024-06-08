JEE Advanced Result 2024 Live: IIT JEE Adv scorecards, final answer key, toppers' list tomorrow
JEE Advanced Result 2024 Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will announce today, June 9, the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024. The JEE Advanced result, once declared, will be available on the examination website, jeeadv.ac.in for candidates to download using their login credentials. The institute will also release the final answer key of the test along with the result. ...Read More
JEE Advanced 2024 cut-off marks, the toppers list (overall and zone-wise) along with the marks secured by them and other key details related to the exam will be shared along with the result.
The JEE Advanced cut-offs are are the minimum marks a candidate must secure to qualify in the test. Last year, it was 6.83 per cent of the total marks in each subject and 23.89 per cent marks in aggregate for the Common Rank List (CRL).
The provisional answer key of JEE Advanced, question papers and candidates' responses have already been shared.
Candidates who qualify in the JEE Advanced exam will be eligible for participating in the counselling process for the IITs which will be held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The candidates who could not clear the JEE Advanced examination and those who cleared the JEE Main test but were not eligible for the Advanced exam can still participate in the JoSAA counselling process but under the NIT+ system. The NIT+ system of JoSAA counselling is for admission to seats at NITs, IIST Shibpur, IIITs and other central government-funded technical institutions.
Last year, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the IIT Hyderabad zone had topped the IIT entrance test with 341 out of 360 marks. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree of the same zone was the female topper with 298 marks out of 360.
JEE Advanced 2024 Result Live: In the JEE Advanced result notification, IIT Madras will mention the names of all India toppers, gender-wise toppers and zone-wise toppers along with the marks secured by them in the entrance test.
JEE Advanced Result 2024 Live: These were the JEE Advanced cut-off marks last year-
Common rank list (CRL): 6.83% in each subject, 23.89% in aggregate
OBC-NCL rank list: 6.15%, 21.50%
GEN-EWS rank list: 6.15%, 21.50%
SC rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%
ST rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%
Common-PwD rank list(CRL-PwD): 3.42%, 11.95%
OBC-NCL-PwD rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%
GEN-EWS-PwD rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%
SC-PwD rank list: 3.42% 11.95%
ST-PwD rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%
Preparatory course (PC) rank list: 1.71%, 5.98%
JEE Advanced 2024 Result Live: Along with the IIT JEE Advanced result, the category-wise cut-off marks will also be announced. More details will be available at 10 am tomorrow.
JEE Advanced Result 2024 Live: The final answer key of JEE Advanced 2024 will also be released tomorrow, along with the result. The final answer key has been prepared after reviewing the candidates' feedback and valid objections, if any, have been taken into consideration.
JEE Advanced 2024 Result Live: The scorecards will be shared with students on jeeadv.ac.in. They can download it by following these steps-
- Go to jeeadv.ac.in and open the scorecard download link.
- Provide the requested login information.
- Submit the details. The result will be displayed on the next page.
