JEE Advanced Result 2024 Live: IIT JEE Adv scorecards, final answer key, toppers' list tomorrow

JEE Advanced Result 2024 Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will announce today, June 9, the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024. The JEE Advanced result, once declared, will be available on the examination website, jeeadv.ac.in for candidates to download using their login credentials. The institute will also release the final answer key of the test along with the result.

JEE Advanced 2024 cut-off marks, the toppers list (overall and zone-wise) along with the marks secured by them and other key details related to the exam will be shared along with the result.

The JEE Advanced cut-offs are are the minimum marks a candidate must secure to qualify in the test. Last year, it was 6.83 per cent of the total marks in each subject and 23.89 per cent marks in aggregate for the Common Rank List (CRL).

The provisional answer key of JEE Advanced, question papers and candidates' responses have already been shared.

Candidates who qualify in the JEE Advanced exam will be eligible for participating in the counselling process for the IITs which will be held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The candidates who could not clear the JEE Advanced examination and those who cleared the JEE Main test but were not eligible for the Advanced exam can still participate in the JoSAA counselling process but under the NIT+ system. The NIT+ system of JoSAA counselling is for admission to seats at NITs, IIST Shibpur, IIITs and other central government-funded technical institutions.

Last year, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the IIT Hyderabad zone had topped the IIT entrance test with 341 out of 360 marks. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree of the same zone was the female topper with 298 marks out of 360.

