JEE Advanced Result 2024: Know about last year's cut-offs, toppers, JoSAA counselling

JEE Advanced Result 2024: The much-awaited Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result is scheduled for tomorrow. The organising institution, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will announce it along with the final answer key at 10 am on June 9. The scorecards of JEE Advanced 2024 will be shared on jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Result 2024: Previous cut-offs, toppers list, JoSAA counselling details (Manish/HT)

Along with JEE Advanced 2024 result, the IIT Madras will share the all India toppers' list, zone-wise toppers' list along with the marks secured by them, the cut-off marks for different categories and other details related to the examination.

What is JEE Advanced cut-off?

The cut-off marks in the JEE Advance examination are the minimum marks a candidate must secure to be included in the rank list for his/her respective category or in the common rank list (CRL).

Last year, the JEE Advanced cut-off marks for the CRL was 6.83 per cent of the total marks in each subject and 23.89 per cent marks in aggregate. The exam was held for 360 marks – 120 marks each for Physics, Chemistry and Maths (60 in paper 1, 60 in paper 2). Here's a detailed look:

JEE Advanced cut-off marks last year

CRL: 6.83% in each subject, 23.89% in aggregate

OBC-NCL rank list: 6.15%, 21.50%

GEN-EWS rank list: 6.15%, 21.50%

SC rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

ST rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

Common-PwD rank list(CRL-PwD): 3.42%, 11.95%

OBC-NCL-PwD rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

GEN-EWS-PwD rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

SC-PwD rank list: 3.42% 11.95%

ST-PwD rank list: 3.42%, 11.95%

Preparatory course (PC) rank list: 1.71%, 5.98%

In 2022, these were the JEE Advanced cut-off marks-

General: 88.4121383

Gen-PwD: 0.0031029

EWS: 63.1114141

OBC-NCL: 67.0090297

SC: 43.0820954

ST: 26.7771328

JEE Advanced result 2024: About JoSAA counselling

After the JEE Advanced result is declared, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the online counselling process for the IITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions such as NITs and IIITs.

Both JEE Main and JEE Advanced qualified candidates are eligible to take part in the JoSAA counselling. However, the JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for both IIT and NIT+ seats but JEE Main qualified candidates are eligible for the

NIT+ means seats of the 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 other-GFTIs for undergraduate courses.

Another counselling for the leftover seats of NIT+, after the JoSAA rounds, will be organised by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB).

JEE Advanced result: Who were last year's toppers and how many marks they scored?

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the IIT Hyderabad zone was the topper of the IIT entrance test last year. The candidate had secured 341 out of 360 marks.

Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree of the same zone was the topper among female candidates with 298 out of 360. Her overall rank was 56th.

Notably, six out of the top 10 rank holders were from the IIT-Hyderabad zone while two each were from IIT Delhi and Roorkee zones. Read more.