JEE Advanced results 2023: Hyderabad zone boy tops; 43K students qualify

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Hyderabad zone has topped the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced the results of which were announced on Sunday, by scoring 341 out of 360 marks. JEE Advanced results: Hyderabad zone boy topped; 43K students qualified(Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

The JEE-advanced exam is conducted for admissions to the prestigious 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). Students who clear JEE-Mains and meet the cut-off appear in the JEE-advanced exam. This year the IIT-Guwahati conducted the exam.

This year, 1,80,372 candidates appeared for both paper 1 and 2 of JEE-Advanced. Of them, 43,773 qualified for the exams, including 36264 males and 7509 females.

Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from Hyderabad zone topped among female candidates 298 out of 360 and her overall rank is 56th.

In case of zone wise performance, maximum 10,432 candidates from Hyderabad zone qualified the exam, followed by IIT-Delhi zone (9290), IIT-Bombay (7957), IIT-Kharagpur (4618), IIT-Kanpur (4582), IIT-Guwahati (4499), and IIT-Guwahati (2395).

Six out of 10 ten toppers are also from IIT-Hyderabad zone, and two are from Delhi and Roorkee, each.

Describing the criteria for inclusion in the rank list, the organiser IIT said that the aggregate marks are calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.