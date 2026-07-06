The Joint Seat Allocation Authority counselling process is ongoing. The counselling process will conclude on July 21, 2026. What if a candidate is unable to secure a seat through JOSAA? Such candidates still have another opportunity to gain admission to top engineering institutes through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special rounds. What happens if you miss a seat in JoSAA? CSAB counselling explained

The CSAB special rounds are conducted for coordinated admissions to various undergraduate degree programs in engineering, technology, and architecture at NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and other GFTIs (called the NIT+ System) based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) rank.

Types of CSAB rounds CSAB Special Rounds: Upon completion of JoSAA 2026 rounds, if any seats remain vacant in the NIT + System (excluding seats of IITs), two Special Rounds called CSAB Special Rounds are conducted by the CSAB 2026.

CSAB Supernumerary Round: The CSAB Supernumerary round of seat allocation is conducted by CSAB 2026 through its online portal for admission to supernumerary seats in selected NITs (NIT Durgapur, NIT Calicut, SVNIT Surat) for candidates with state of eligibility as Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

From the frontlines of crisis management to the classrooms of IIM Bangalore: Know Kaustav Palit's story

CSAB NEUT Rounds: CSAB 2026 also conducts CSAB NEUT rounds to allocate seats of AICTE-approved institutes under the scheme of “Reservation of seats in Degree Level Technical Courses for States / UTs lacking such facilities in the AICTE-approved institutions” to candidates of the North-Eastern states and Union Territories.

What is the difference between JoSAA and CSAB? While JoSAA is the primary counselling authority for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs, CSAB conducts special rounds only for the seats that remain vacant after the JoSAA process concludes.

Beyond Rankings: What truly builds world-class universities | By BITS Pilani VC V. Ramgopal Rao

CSAB counselling does not offer admissions to IITs. Only candidates who have qualified in JEE Main are eligible to participate in the CSAB Special Rounds for admission to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria.

How are seats allocated in CSAB counselling? The seat allotment process in CSAB counselling is based on JEE Main rank, category, filled choices, and the availability of vacant seats. It is the candidate’s responsibility to log in to the portal and check if a seat is allocated in a given round of seat allocation. No separate intimation of seat allocation will be given to the candidate.

Why Executive MBA is emerging as the new career upgrade for working professionals?