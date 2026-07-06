' ₹6,000 a month in Bengaluru': Man questions sister-in-law's salary as a kindergarten teacher

His post struck a chord with many users, who said the amount was far too low for a city like Bengaluru, where the cost of living continues to rise.

The post was shared on X by user Mohamed Nowsath. In the caption, he wrote, "My sister-in-law just got a job as a playschool or kindergarten teacher, and she will be paid a whopping ₹6,000 per month in Bengaluru. While school fees are skyrocketing, teacher salaries are plummeting. How on earth can anyone live on under ₹6,000 a month in a metro city?"

According to the post, the offer was for a playschool or kindergarten teaching position in Bengaluru with a monthly salary of just ₹6,000.

The salary offered to a kindergarten teacher in Bengaluru has become a talking point on social media after a man shared how much his sister-in-law was offered for the role. His post questioned whether it was possible to survive in a metro city on such a low income, especially at a time when school fees continue to rise.

Social media users share their views The post received a range of reactions from social media users. One person wrote, "Snabbit pays its employees ₹18,000 to ₹20,000. Probably your sister-in-law is getting paid less than the ayah and helper working in that kindergarten. She should simply not join at that salary."

Another user took a sarcastic swipe at unrealistic budgeting and commented, "According to the government, with ₹6,000 she can pay ₹1,000 for rent, ₹1,000 for children's education, ₹500 for electricity and water, ₹1,000 for vegetables, travel may be free in Bengaluru, save ₹1,000, and enjoy eating out with the remaining amount. She just needs to adjust and never complain, or else she will lose the job."

A third user pointed to a larger employment issue and wrote, "It is the classic demand and supply mismatch. Nurses also earn barely ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 a month in India, while they thrive in European countries and the Gulf."

Others questioned why anyone would accept such an offer. "True and sad, but schools are still finding teachers at that cost. I hope your sister-in-law did not take the job," one comment read.

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Another user highlighted the importance of early childhood educators, writing, "Kindergarten teachers have a massive responsibility for children. They deserve better pay."

One more person added, "My house help, who works half a day, earns more than that."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)