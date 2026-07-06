Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas on the one thing that sets US apart: ‘It's why America is still at the top’

For Aravind Srinivas, the defining feature of the United States is not just its thriving startup ecosystem or access to capital — it is a culture that encourages people to pursue bold ideas. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, the Perplexity CEO reflected on what he believes sets America apart from other countries, saying the US continues to reward risk-taking and independent thinking. Aravind Srinivas, chief executive officer of Perplexity AI Inc (Bloomberg)

Aravind Srinivas is a 2017 IIT Madras graduate who moved to the US to pursue higher education before launching Perplexity. Launched in 2022, the startup was valued at $20 billion in September 2025.

What sets the US apart On the podcast, host Joe Rogan asked him about his idea of the American dream. “What did the American dream sound like to you when you weren't in America? Like, how was it discussed?” Rogan asked.

"I always thought America is the only country where you can come here and have an idea, and people listen to you and encourage you to go pursue it. The risk-seeking culture is just incredible here," 32-year-old Srinivas answered.

He contrasted this with what he described as a greater tendency in other countries to defer to authority.

"Everybody everywhere else, you kind of are either explicitly or implicitly forced to defer to authority. Sure, you can consult everybody out there, but if you have a thought that challenges what they believe, this country still encourages you to go pursue it," he said.