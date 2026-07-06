Foreigner says she felt less stressed using phone in India than in London: ‘Never had that watch your stuff feeling’
A foreigner said her India trip made her rethink fears around phone safety, sparking reactions online.
A foreign traveller has sparked a discussion online after sharing that she felt less worried about using her phone in India than she does in London. The woman, named Emma on Instagram, posted a video reflecting on her travel experience across different parts of India and said it challenged the negative assumptions she had heard before visiting the country.
(Also read: ‘Honestly embarrassing’: UK woman shares video of London pavement warning line against phone theft)
Traveller shares her India experience
In the video, Emma can be seen holding her phone while travelling through India. Sharing the clip on Instagram, she wrote: “Controversial … but I actually felt less stressed about my phone in India than I do in London.”
She added that her experience in India was very different from the narrative she had often come across online. “Travelling around places like Kerala, Varkala, Guwahati and Meghalaya completely challenged the narrative I’d always heard before visiting. I was filming freely, walking around with my phone out, and never had that constant ‘watch your stuff’ feeling in the back of my mind,” she wrote.
Comparing it with her experience in the UK capital, Emma said: “Meanwhile, in London? My phone is basically welded to my hand.”
‘This was just my personal experience’
Emma also clarified that her post was not meant to suggest that travellers should stop being cautious. She said every destination has its own risks and that her observation was based only on what she personally experienced during her time in India.
“Obviously every place has its risks, and this was just my personal experience. I’m not saying you shouldn’t be careful anywhere. But it’s a reminder that the internet doesn’t always tell the full story,” she added.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The post has since drawn several reactions from social media users, with many sharing their own views on safety, travel experiences and phone theft in different cities.
One user wrote, "Anything for views," to which Emma replied: "Got my phone stolen twice in London and 0 times in India."
(Also read: Dubai man says Mumbai made him realise ‘how lucky we are to live in Dubai’: ‘Prices don’t match surroundings’)
Another user agreed with her and commented, "As someone who has lived in both places, I understand exactly what she means." A third user wrote, "India has its problems, but the way it is shown online is not always the full picture." Another person said, “London phone snatching is actually scary now, so this is not surprising.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More