Dubai man says Mumbai made him realise ‘how lucky we are to live in Dubai’: ‘Prices don’t match surroundings’

A Dubai based man has sparked a discussion online after sharing his thoughts on Mumbai’s real estate market and comparing it with the lifestyle and infrastructure available in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Zaki Mogra posted a video after spending four days in Mumbai and said the visit made him realise how fortunate he felt to live in Dubai. A Dubai man said four days in Mumbai made him appreciate Dubai’s infrastructure and easier property payment plans. (Instagram/zaki.offplan)

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In the video, Mogra said Mumbai remains one of the most expensive cities in the world to buy property, with some apartments priced higher per square foot than parts of central London. However, according to him, the infrastructure and surroundings outside many buildings do not always reflect the premium buyers are expected to pay.

“So I’ve been in Mumbai for the last four days and honestly it’s made me realise how lucky we are to live in Dubai,” he said in the clip.

He added, “Mumbai is one of the most expensive cities in the world to buy property. Some apartments here are pricier per square foot than parts of central London. But when you actually step outside the building, the surroundings, they just don’t match what you’re paying for.”

‘Dubai is built around you’ Mogra then compared Mumbai with Dubai, saying the UAE city offered better planned public infrastructure, including the metro, parks, beaches, schools and roads. He said Dubai felt like a city designed around its residents.

“Now think about Dubai. Everything being built there is genuinely designed to make life better. The metro, the parks, beaches, the schools, the roads. It feels like the city is being built around you and not the other way around,” he said.

He also praised Dubai’s property payment plans, saying buyers often do not have to pay the full amount upfront. According to him, many projects allow buyers to make payments over five or six years, often without interest.

“Dubai isn’t just a nice place to live. It’s honestly one of the only cities in the world where the lifestyle, the infrastructure, and the way you can actually get into the property market all line up. That’s rare, and I think a lot of people are sleeping on it,” he added.

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The video was shared with a caption in which Mogra wrote, “Mumbai. One of the most expensive real estate markets in the world. But why?”

Watch the clip here: