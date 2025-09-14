‘Honestly embarrassing’: UK woman shares video of London pavement warning line against phone theft

A woman from the United Kingdom has captured social media attention after sharing a video highlighting a warning sign on a London pavement. The clip, posted online by content creator Annabell Newman, shows her pushing a stroller with her baby along a city street when she comes across a purple strip painted near the kerb. A UK woman filmed a purple ‘Mind the Grab’ line on a London kerb, and the clip went viral. (Instagram/annabell_newman)

The line reads, “Mind the Grab. Step back from kerb. Phone snatching hotspot,” warning pedestrians to maintain a safe distance from the edge to avoid theft. In the video, a voiceover can be heard saying, “When crime has got so bad in London, there is now a mind-the-grab line. To stay behind so you don’t get robbed. Honestly embarrassing.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Newman shared the footage with the caption: “This is wild .. Crime and robbery is so bad there’s now a line for it. What is actually going on. Lol .. mind the grab.”

Public reaction

The video has quickly struck a chord online, attracting more than 4 million views and sparking widespread discussion. Many users expressed both disbelief and frustration at what they saw as an alarming sign of rising crime in the capital.

One user remarked, “London is starting to feel like a dystopian film, where you need warning lines to survive.” Another added, “It is embarrassing that have to tell people where to stand just so they do not get robbed.”

Some users, however, felt the initiative was practical. One comment noted, “At least they are trying to protect people instead of ignoring the issue completely.” Another pointed out, “Phone snatching is rampant here. This line might actually make someone think twice before standing too close to the kerb.”

One viewer wrote, “This is proof that crime is out of control. We should not normalise it with painted lines.” Another comment read, “Imagine tourists seeing this. What a terrible impression of the city.”